Apparently the Wii is closing in on Xbox 360's total sales, all despite the sales slowdown in Japan. 10.32 million for the 360 vs 10.1 million for the Wii, which launched a whole year later. Meanwhile, the PS3 it's still at 4.11M while the DS crushes everything else at 46.83M. [The Register]
Wii Almost Catching Up on Xbox 360 Total Sales
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.