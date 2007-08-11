Why Universal Shut Out iTunes on DRM-Free Music

Universal Music's decision to deliver DRM-free tracks to pretty much everybody but iTunes in its "test"—Amazon, Google, RealNetworks, Wal-Mart and other smaller stores—continues its wary, passive-aggressive stance toward Apple. Officially, a Universal rep told us in an email that it's "a scientifically designed research study over the next six months" that's using iTunes (their "Apple sales") "as a standard control group" to serve "as the baseline for comparison." But, what's really being tested is the viability of non-iTunes online sales.

The thing is, iTunes is kind of crappy a "control" in this little experiment if the only variable being tested is the presence of DRM, because its sales dwarf every other store in the test. Moreover, Universal's buying AdWords to drive traffic to the DRM-free downloads, throwing in yet another variable. It doesn't line up very well with the scientific method I was taught in high school.

Reading between the lines, it seems clear that what's really being tested isn't DRM-free downloads, it's the non-iTunes market—is it possible to really move digital music without the iTunes/iPod machine?—and Universal's ability to flex its atrophying muscles.

EMI's move to DRM-free tracks months ago was dismissed by some as a risky and desperate play, a sign of its weakness as the smallest label of the Big Four—its shareholders recently approved its sale to a private equity firm. Universal, on the other hand, is the biggest label in the world.

That doesn't mean it's not a sign of weakness. iTunes isn't the only store that's not a part of the test: None of the participating outlets have hardware linked to it. If iTunes was the only control here, why isn't Zune a part of the game? Where's eMusic for that matter? Universal looks like its angling to promiscuitize the digital music market—make the same music easily available from many sources that will play on any device—in order to make labels still matter, and stave off its own impending irrelevance.

The broader, more positive take on the move—which isn't necessarily divorced from the other one—is that the industry is beginning to realize they don't have a choice: DRM-free is the only way to really spur the digital music market, and ultimately for them to even hope to generate the kind of revenue they used to. This rosier outlook would include, in our opinion, Universal selling DRM-free music on iTunes at some point in the future.

Will the two remaining Big Four labels follow suit and explore DRM-free downloads? Undoubtedly, this as much of a test for Warner and Sony BMG as it is for Universal. If Universal pulls the plug in January (and Sony and Warner will know before we do), probably not, unless they're looking for an edge against the competition. If this test becomes policy, it seems safe to say that left with little choice, the others will fall in line in short order.

From there, the real question is the iTunes question: What are the labels going to do about it?

