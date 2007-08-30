Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

White PS2 Coming Bundled With SingStar

ps2white.jpgThose of you who really want to give Sony your money but don't think the PS3 has enough games to play should really take another look at the PlayStation 2. And what better way to do so than the white Singstar PS2 bundle that comes with a white PSTwo Slim, two mics, and a copy of Singstar Pop. Although Pop probably has horrible, horrible songs that don't nearly match up to the good ones in Singstar Rock (UK, not US), a white PS2 is nothing to scoff at. After all, the top two Next-Gen consoles are both white. [PRnewsWire via Joystiq]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles