Those of you who really want to give Sony your money but don't think the PS3 has enough games to play should really take another look at the PlayStation 2. And what better way to do so than the white Singstar PS2 bundle that comes with a white PSTwo Slim, two mics, and a copy of Singstar Pop. Although Pop probably has horrible, horrible songs that don't nearly match up to the good ones in Singstar Rock (UK, not US), a white PS2 is nothing to scoff at. After all, the top two Next-Gen consoles are both white. [PRnewsWire via Joystiq]
White PS2 Coming Bundled With SingStar
