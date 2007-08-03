Advertisers are getting hip to new technologies, with a new Westin ad in Grand Central in NYC offering commuters a free ringtone via Bluetooth. We sent enterprising videoman Nick McGlynn to Midtown to check it out in person. Similar ads have popped up recently, such as a Target ad featuring a headphone jack that allowed people to listen to an album while they wait for the subway. This is the future of advertising! Brand loyalty via techno-bribes! Get excited!!!
Westin Ad Doles Out Free Ringtones via Bluetooth
