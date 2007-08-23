Weirdest Guns Ever Amuse and Scare the Hell Out of Me

This terrifying revolver-knife straight from Resident Evil is real and ready to hunt zombies, like all the weird guns in this gallery. My favorites: the three-barrel pirate gun for my Guybrush Threepwood moments, the Thunder for my Lieut. Cobretti moments and the old-style black handgun with ultra-big knife —for when I have to shave, John Wayne style. Check them all in this amazing collection and pick your own. [Techweb]