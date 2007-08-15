Weight Loss Robot Will Shame You Into Eating Less

Hey, chubster. Do you have trouble keeping a healthy diet? Would having a friendly, diet-focused robot in your kitchen help? No? Well, don't tell the guys at the MIT Media Lab that, because that's exactly what they've been cooking up. It's an in-home robot that'll make eye contact with you while it tracks your eating habits and shuns you for constantly nibbling on Doritos rather than carrot sticks. It's like a nagging spouse, but it doesn't have the personal investment of having to see you naked. I'm not sure if that's a plus or a minus in its favor. [MIT Media Lab via Crave]