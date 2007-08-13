Family Guy is funny because the script is comic genius; it is written with surreal wit and eloquence throughout. Bouncy Ball Man (BBM), as we have dubbed him, is funny for reasons that evade us. As many ladies have told us, we have funny faces. This is the kind of humour that BBM brings to the table. It may also be because he is a grown man that dresses in some kind of pink plastic, whilst pretending to be an extra from that Sony Bravia advertisement. In fact, we want to see a remake of that advert with millions of tiny Mr.BBM's bouncing about everywhere, going all loopy and causing a pinktastic, perspicacious, pretty picture that we can all sit back and learn answers to life's great mysteries from. Hit the video to laugh your ass off. [Random Good Stuff] .
We Love Bouncy Ball Man
