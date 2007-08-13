Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

We Love Bouncy Ball Man

Family Guy is funny because the script is comic genius; it is written with surreal wit and eloquence throughout. Bouncy Ball Man (BBM), as we have dubbed him, is funny for reasons that evade us. As many ladies have told us, we have funny faces. This is the kind of humour that BBM brings to the table. It may also be because he is a grown man that dresses in some kind of pink plastic, whilst pretending to be an extra from that Sony Bravia advertisement. In fact, we want to see a remake of that advert with millions of tiny Mr.BBM's bouncing about everywhere, going all loopy and causing a pinktastic, perspicacious, pretty picture that we can all sit back and learn answers to life's great mysteries from. Hit the video to laugh your ass off. [Random Good Stuff] .

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

