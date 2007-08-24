Someone in the Netherlands transformed a water tower into a cool vertical apartment. The results are amazing and the spiral stairs are guaranteed to keep you fit and/or drive you mad with so much spinning. Looking at the guy sliding down the wall, someone already thought about a better route for descent. [Materialicious via Boing Boing]
Water Tower Aparment Looks Great Inside, Misses Fiery Magical Eye on Top
