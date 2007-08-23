Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Water Chopper Modded from Yamaha and Nissan Parts

waterbike6300707.jpgAlmost like a sedate version of a Jet Ski, this water chopper was modded by a Maryland pizza parlor owner, using a 1985 Yamaha Virago motorbike frame and a 1990 9.9-horsepower Nissan outboard motor, and a trio of hydrofoils. Find out more about Jim Garlitz's creation after the jump.With a top speed of 37 mph, the amateur inventor's first-ever creation worked the first time he took it onto a nearby lake for a test-drive. The hydrofoils propel the craft off the surface of the water noiselessly. "You can sustain that flight on the foils for as long as you want to," said Garlitz. "You're virtually flying."

Having three foils, the Water Chopper is very stable indeed, and can even go backwards. "It doesn't matter who you are, you can get on and ride it," said its inventor, who admitted that he didn't even draw up any plans for his $1,000 creation, which took two months to put together. "I just had it in my head this would work." [Book of Joe]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles