Washing Machine/Air Conditioner Combo Saves Space, Chills Clothes

In Japan, space tends to be scarce. People live in tiny apartments, especially in the big cities, so every inch of space is valuable. That's why something like this Toshiba TW-3000VE washing machine/air condition exists. Sure, it'll clean your clothes, but it'll also keep your closet-sized apartment nice and cool. It's a brilliant idea, I guess, but here's a more brilliant one: go to a Laundromat. It'll save even more space, I promise. In any case, this thing'll be available for $2,600 starting next month. [GizmoDiva via UberGizmo]