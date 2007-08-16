Want to work for Apple Store Sydney?

If you're the type who HASN'T been annoyed by the incessant coverage of iPhone by the Giz USA crew, then this job could be exactly your thing. The Apple Store for Sydney isn't too far off now, and with that comes a slew of job ads on the Apple site. They're after everyone - Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Creative, Mac Genius, Business Consultant, Inventory Control Specialist, Mac Specialist, Cashier, Operator, and even the Retail HR Manager. All the info can be found here and here, so go polish up the CV and get ready to form a guard of honour for the first Australian buyers of an iPhone, should they try to duplicate some of the US hoopla.