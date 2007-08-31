Wallet Sized Stun Gun Good for Zapping Muggers

This stun gun, dubbed the small fry, could easily pass for a wallet in a dark alley. I'd imagine it could be used in a mugging where instead of handing over your wallet, you hand over 1,000,000 volts.

It manages both its tiny size (its the smallest on the market) with its powerful punch (the company claims the highest volts of any comparable system) by losing the 9v batteries that most tasers use for what I'd guess is a nicad or lithium battery. That also means you can recharge the little bugger. Not bad for $80. I wonder if there's a way to turn an old iPod's lipoly battery into something like this with a capacitor? [PersonalSecurity via Red Ferret]