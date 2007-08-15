Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

VPapers Self-Sticking Rolling Papers Take the Lick Out Of Smoking

papers_vpaper.jpgStop licking that blunt, getting your spit all over it and everything, and start using these self-stick VPapers from Sustainable Trading Limited. Apparently creating and the patenting self-sticking rolling papers is not quite as simple as you might think.

These guys did extensive market research, probably involving smoking lots and lots of, uh, vegetable material, just to make sure the finished product was up to snuff. The researchers discovered that "more than half the people we spoke to said whilst they love the ritual of rolling, they would rather not have to lick their cigarette to seal it shut." Now they've patented the process, somehow making the ends self-sticking while still making the papers easy to package and dispense.

Stamps are increasingly self-sticking, why not rolling papers? Great idea. Vpapers are available in a couple of different weights, and also in regular and king-size, giving you a nice long 100mm smoke. Fire 'em up. [VPapers]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles