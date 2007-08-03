VMWare Fusion Review by Mossberg

Walt Mossberg appears to be scooping again. This time, it's a review of VMWare's Fusion (Available this Monday, August 6th). The software, like Parallels, allows PC programs to run from within OS X. Mossberg compares them, simply:

Parallels has more features than Fusion...But I found Fusion puts less strain on the computer overall.

Jacqui at Ars notes that Parallels isn't taking this competitor lying down. They just released a new beta that supports Mac Expose window swooshing of Windows programs. [VMWareAllThingsD]