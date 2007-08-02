Virus Storage, It Could Happen!

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

virus1.jpgScientists, perpetually attempting to get mankind killed, have transformed plant viruses into a storage medium. By attaching viruses to quantum dots (semiconducting material) and sandwiching them between electrodes, the hybrid viruses acted as storage units. Add enough viruses, and you have some seriously high density storage. Sounds good, but why do we need the virus part at all?

From researcher Mihri Ozkan:

Interactions between organic and inorganic particles are quite fascinating...In our case, finding the memory effect was quite unexpected because each nanoparticle does not have any memory characteristics on its own, but only when connected as a hybrid.

I find that quote extremely spooky, even if grounded in some sort of simple scientific explanation. [newscientist]

