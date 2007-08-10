Anyone with a yen for hi-tech wizardry on the decoration front will want to get their hands on Lutron's Vierti LED dimmers. Touch sensitive, you just run your finger up and down the LED display strip to get the lighting you want. Touch the bottom section of the light strip and your lights go off or on, while the top half works the dimmer.It's so much cooler than the rather tragic grubby white plastic nobs of old, no? Available in a range of finishes, from matte through to architectural metals and aluminium and with white, blue and green LEDs, the Vierti will be available this Fall. No clue on pricing as yet, though. [Luxury Launches]
Vierti LED Dimmer Switch from Lutron
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.