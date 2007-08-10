Vierti LED Dimmer Switch from Lutron

Anyone with a yen for hi-tech wizardry on the decoration front will want to get their hands on Lutron's Vierti LED dimmers. Touch sensitive, you just run your finger up and down the LED display strip to get the lighting you want. Touch the bottom section of the light strip and your lights go off or on, while the top half works the dimmer.It's so much cooler than the rather tragic grubby white plastic nobs of old, no? Available in a range of finishes, from matte through to architectural metals and aluminium and with white, blue and green LEDs, the Vierti will be available this Fall. No clue on pricing as yet, though. [Luxury Launches]