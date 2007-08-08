Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's a video I took in Cupertino today of the new Apple keyboards, iMacs, and what I consider the best features of iPhoto and iMovie: skimming and...skimming. As for the rest of the day, here are the highlights:

•New, thinner iMacs, crafted from glass and aluminum like Mr. iPhoneface, with 20 and 24-inch screens. Awesome, and just as cool as we'd imagined. •New thin keyboards with aluminum bases and white plastic keys (in a Macbook like layout). •Mac Mini got a speed bump. •iLife '08 is out, with iPhoto able to "skim" through sets of images collected into events. iMovie gets skimming of clips, and other enhancements which make editing very fast. Wish I could have edited the above movie with the new iMovie. •.Mac gets 10GB default space, native domain support, and iPhone integration where images can be sent over the wire to Web Galleries, among other things •iWork '08

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

