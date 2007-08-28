This is NASA's new rocket engine, the liquid-methane-powered 5M15, being tested in the Mojave desert. It runs on methane for a few reasons: "It's cheaper, it requires much less insulation and it exists on several planets NASA hopes to travel to." Yes, this is the rocket that'll take our grandkids to Mars. You're gonna want to turn your sound up for this one. [Wired via Book of Joe]
Video of NASA Testing its New Rocket Engine in the Mojave Desert
