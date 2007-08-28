You saw the photos of me nerding out with Panny's 103-inch TV and an Xbox 360, now see the video of it in action. Yeah, I'm standing way, way too close, and I did get pretty motion sick playing for more than five minutes, but it was totally worth it. The video, shot by enterprising videographer Alex Goldberg, includes commentary by Panasonic Display President Andrew Nelkin, who really loves himself some Wii Boxing.
Video of Me Playing Xbox 360 Games on a 103-inch Plasma HDTV
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.