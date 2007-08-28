Video of Me Playing Xbox 360 Games on a 103-inch Plasma HDTV

You saw the photos of me nerding out with Panny's 103-inch TV and an Xbox 360, now see the video of it in action. Yeah, I'm standing way, way too close, and I did get pretty motion sick playing for more than five minutes, but it was totally worth it. The video, shot by enterprising videographer Alex Goldberg, includes commentary by Panasonic Display President Andrew Nelkin, who really loves himself some Wii Boxing.