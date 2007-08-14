Video of "Lights Out" the First Native iPhone Game

The iPhone's hacked video conferencing app won the Iron Coder challenge at the C-4 Dev conference, but the silver prize is tons more fun. "Lights Out" is the world's first third part iPhone game to run native on the system. It's free, but you'll need to download iActivator to jailbreak and run the app from the command line using an SSH app. (Fun! Consider that the first level.) Here's a video of Jason Chen playing, and not sticking it down his pants. Go, dev team, go! [LightsOut via Arn]