Here's a video of another version of the 1873 monocycle replica done by the same man, Roberto Terradillo from Burgos, Spain. He says that making sharp turns is quite difficult, as you control it using your body weight, leaning to one side or the other. Still, I would like to have one. The video, by the way, is worthy of an Almodovar movie.
Video of 1870s Monocycle In Action
