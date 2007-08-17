Vestal Grenade Watch: All the Fun of Explosives Without All That Noise

This Vestal Grenade Watch will unquestionably get lots of giggles from all who see it, giving you that insouciant suicide-bomber look without having to undergo messy explosions and painful martyrdom. It's sturdy, too, standing up to even the most demanding terrorist activities with its stainless steel housing, 30m water resistance, mineral face, leather cuff, and canvas band. But there is one small problem with wearing such a timepiece.

Your fellow patriots at the Department of Homeland Security may frown upon such accoutrements when you try to pass through an airport security checkpoint. No, those government officials may not quite share your sense of humor about such explosive devices. But if you're staying home, the Vestal Grenade Watch might be worth its steep $158 price just to see the smiles on your comrades' faces. [Vestal, via Acquire]