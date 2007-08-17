Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

vestalgrenade.jpgThis Vestal Grenade Watch will unquestionably get lots of giggles from all who see it, giving you that insouciant suicide-bomber look without having to undergo messy explosions and painful martyrdom. It's sturdy, too, standing up to even the most demanding terrorist activities with its stainless steel housing, 30m water resistance, mineral face, leather cuff, and canvas band. But there is one small problem with wearing such a timepiece.

Your fellow patriots at the Department of Homeland Security may frown upon such accoutrements when you try to pass through an airport security checkpoint. No, those government officials may not quite share your sense of humor about such explosive devices. But if you're staying home, the Vestal Grenade Watch might be worth its steep $158 price just to see the smiles on your comrades' faces. [Vestal, via Acquire]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

