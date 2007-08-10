Verizon Wireless First Out Of Gate With Motorola RAZR2

Some of you are thrilled by it, others of you are disgusted. Either way, we're all eager to watch what happens with the MOTORAZR2, and it looks like Verizon Wireless is the first to announce pricing and availability, with its EVDO-enabled V9m. According to a press release, it will be in stores in September at the fairly expected price of $299.99 after $50 mail-in rebate and fresh two-year contract. (AT&T might still beat VZW to the punch with an August 24th shipdate, but that's still unconfirmed.)
The press release trips me out a little bit, because it talks about how great the RAZR2 is for such Verizon apps as V CAST Music and VZ Navigator, rather than singing the praises of the device itself as a unique product that might do something that other Verizon phones can't. There's no Linux-Java, for instance, and I'm not sure about Highspeed USB 2.0 for sideloading songs you didn't buy from Verizon. I'm also pretty convinced there's no Windows Media Player compatibility, or AAC friendliness. All of those features will be available in one of the GSM-based RAZR2s, probably just the one that T-Mobile will sell.
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon Wireless, the nation's leading wireless company with the most reliable wireless voice and data network, and Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT), today announced the sleek multimedia MOTORAZR2 V9m will be available to Verizon Wireless customers in September. Offering a combination of sophisticated style and Verizon Wireless' first-class multimedia features, the MOTORAZR2 V9m is perfect for customers seeking a sleek, music-centric multimedia mobile phone.
Equipped with external touch-sensitive keys for quick access to music, camera and advanced speech recognition and wrapped in cool stainless steel, the MOTORAZR2 V9m is V CAST-capable and perfect for use with popular Get It NowÂ® applications, such as VZ NavigatorSM. Customers can enjoy over-the-air full-track music downloads from V CAST Music, Verizon Wireless' exclusive catalog of over two million songs. To enhance the true mobile music experience, the MOTORAZR2 V9m comes equipped with BluetoothÂ® stereo support for listening to music.
Adding to the list of impressive multimedia features, the MOTORAZR2 V9m also has a 2.0 megapixel camera with 4x zoom and picture, video, text, and instant messaging (IM) capabilities, which allow Verizon Wireless customers to capture priceless moments while staying in touch on-the-go.
Pricing and Availability
MOTORAZR2 V9m will be available in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores, including those in Circuit City, and online at www.verizonwireless.com for $299.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year customer agreement.