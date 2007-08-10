Verizon Wireless First Out Of Gate With Motorola RAZR2

Some of you are thrilled by it, others of you are disgusted. Either way, we're all eager to watch what happens with the MOTORAZR2, and it looks like Verizon Wireless is the first to announce pricing and availability, with its EVDO-enabled V9m. According to a press release, it will be in stores in September at the fairly expected price of $299.99 after $50 mail-in rebate and fresh two-year contract. (AT&T might still beat VZW to the punch with an August 24th shipdate, but that's still unconfirmed.)

The press release trips me out a little bit, because it talks about how great the RAZR2 is for such Verizon apps as V CAST Music and VZ Navigator, rather than singing the praises of the device itself as a unique product that might do something that other Verizon phones can't. There's no Linux-Java, for instance, and I'm not sure about Highspeed USB 2.0 for sideloading songs you didn't buy from Verizon. I'm also pretty convinced there's no Windows Media Player compatibility, or AAC friendliness. All of those features will be available in one of the GSM-based RAZR2s, probably just the one that T-Mobile will sell.