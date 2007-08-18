Verizon Motorola Q 9M Gets Official Specs, Launch Date

Attention shoppers of Unholy Smartyphones: according to Boy Genius, Verizon will launch their Moto Q 9M on August 22, complete with Windows Mobile 6, V CAST Music service, up-to-4GB miniSD memory slot, Bluetooth 2.0 and "ergonomic piano style" keyboard. Not very impressive if you look at its price.

According to them, this new version of Motorola's EV-DO smartphone will cost $349.99 with a two year contract, $399.99 with 1 year and $469.99 with no contract. There's a $50 mail-in rebate, but with only 128MB built-in and the usual accessories, it seems quite bland to us. [Boy Genius]