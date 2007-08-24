Venzero's black-sheened players have always looked good, which is why the Venzero Linq looks so promising. Besides having the standard MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, OGG, JPEG and MPEG4 playback, it also supports Wi-Fi streaming from internet radio stations and your Windows Media Player 11 on a PC. That means you don't need to jam-pack its 4GB of memory with songs if you're at home—you can just stream your entire library over wireless. But if you do want portable storage, there's an extra 2GB microSD slot for a total of 6GB of memory. Available at the end of September. [Venzero via GizmLounge]
Venzero Linq Combines Wi-Fi Internet Radio With Video Playback
