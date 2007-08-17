Michael Leung, some designer, made this USB "Mass Storage Stone," which holds 4GB of flash memory inside a rock. It started as a prototype in 2005, and it's "in development" now to become a real product. Whether that will actually happen is anyone's guess, but who wouldn't want to carry around storage that you can kill someone with? [Studio Leung via Swiss Miss via Geek Sugar]
USB Stone is 4GB of Rock Solid Storage
