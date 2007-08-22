Everything USB got their feet into the USB heating slippers and found that it's actually quite toasty. After inserting their feet and hooking up the 4-foot USB cable to a USB port, they found that the heating elements got up to 101 degrees F. Yea, that's only slightly warmer than your body, but it should be toasty enough to keep your feet warm in chilly winters. [EverythingUSB]
USB Heating Slippers Reviewed (Verdict: Toasty)
