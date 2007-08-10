USB Fan Tie: First Practical Use of a Necktie in History

We're so helpful, trying to keep you cool this summer, and Thanko steps in to assist with this USB necktie with a geeky-looking fan nestled inside its Windsor knot that keeps the air moving. If you don't mind being chained to your desk, this might help evaporate a modicum of sweat in even the steamiest of situations. That is, if the fan on this contraption were pointed directly at you.

Taking a look at the photos of this beast, it looks like the fan is pointing straight ahead, cooling off people standing in front of you rather than blowing on your own face. Well, at least it might be able to keep your neck cool. Just remember that you're attached to your PC when it's time to stand up. [Thanko, via Everything USB]