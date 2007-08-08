Even though they're still calling it "iMovie," Steve promises it's a "a whole new app" with the goal of making a "great movie in 30 minutes." You can scroll through your video library just like photos. It'll take video from from "any source": HDV, AVCHD, etc. Surprise, you can skim to preview, and can do it "faster than real time" and "select video like you select text." You can make a version for iTunes that you can watch "on computer, iPod, iPhone, AppleTV" or you can put it in .Mac Web Gallery.
Apple: iMovie
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.