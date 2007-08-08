Apple: .mac

.Mac is now "married" to iPhoto, and their offspring dubbed .Mac Web Gallery. One button photo sharing is integrated into iPhoto ;08—it pumps out a web gallery and uploads it automatically. "Users can contribute photos from anywhere" by sending them to a special email address and "photos sync to your iPhoto library." You can also have it auto-download to your iPhone. The web app acts just like iPhoto: you can skim "right on the web page," look at photos in a bunch of different ways (mosaic, slideshow, carousel, etc.) and get information about them.