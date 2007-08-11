Universal Talks About Their HD DVD Buyers

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hd_dvd_videos.jpgCraig Kornblau, president of Universal Studios Home Entertainment, is in a sticky situation. He needs to defend why his company exclusively backs HD DVD when the format is trailing Blu-ray by a long shot. Maybe glass-half-full talk day after day is what leads him to say things like this:

The people who have bought so far aren't early adopters, they are early, early adopters.

We hate to tell you, Mr. Kornblau, but HD DVD has been on the market for almost a year and a half now. Those "early, early adopters" are who you should be calling normal customers. If not, we think something may be going wrong. [AP]

