I'm all for big dreamy concepts. This one, of a modular computer, is gorgeous, and I hated it at first, but it's essentially a computer built up of several parts that plug together. Seems like a complicated setup, but it's not any different than the inside of a PC's case now. Well, it's just like that, but vomited inside out. The core would be the Think module. You can later upgrade the VGA module for an HDMI modules. Upgrading storage is as easy as swapping out the storage plug. Modules communicate using wireless USB and powerline as a bus. Gorgeous design, and while it seems impractical, or just plain crazy, that's why this is a concept, pushing the limits of conventional thought. I'm sure Leonardo Da Vinci got this shit all the time. [Yanko]
UNI Modular Concept PC Like an iMac Vomited Inside Out
