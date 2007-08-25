Uncrating a 103-inch Panasonic Plasma (Gallery)

You don't unbox a 103-inch plasma, you uncrate it. Today, during our sortie to Secaucus, I got a chance to wander deep into the caverns of Panasonic HQ to the highly secure Big Service locker, see where they stash the 103-inch TVs. I got to check out one from the back—a rare treat, since when they are on tour, they are mounted with only the fronts visible. This may be the very first public look at the 103's rear end.

At $70,000 a pop, these are toys for the likes of Mark Cuban and Phil Jackson. But for one day, it was a toy for Giz staffers too. Stay tuned for more hands-on, plus the videos, next week.