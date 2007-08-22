Unconfirmed: Upcoming Sprint Roadmap Leaked? Palm Centro 10/14?

A poster on the phonenews forum seems to have come up with the Sprint lineup for the next several months, all the way into early 2008. To start, they have the Motorola V9M on 9/4, the USB EV-DO Novatel U727 modem on 9/30, Palm Gryphon (code name for Palm Centro) and Sanyo S1 2500 on 10/14, LG LX260, HTC Vogue, BlackBerry 8130 Pearl 2 and PX600 on 11/4, Motorola Q9C on 11/23 and Treo 800w and Samsung Blackjack International in Q1 2008.

Even if these dates are solid now (assuming these are actually real), providers are known to switch up dates for various reasons. Use the schedule as a guideline more than a definite calendar. [Phone News via Gadgets on the Go]