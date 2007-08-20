A source tells us that the upcoming iPod Nano revisions will look like this. A fat iPod. We've seen what seems to be the final version of the iPods—which supposedly come in black, silver, maroon, light blue and light green—and not only are they fat, but the screen (which takes up nearly the entire top half) plays back video as well. As always, until we see official documentation from Apple themselves, this is an unconfirmed rumor. Even if the source has given us confirmed Apple leaks before. [9 to 5 Mac and 9 to 5 Mac]
Unconfirmed: The New iPod Nanos Look Like This?
