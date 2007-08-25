This is unconfirmed for now, but some forum poster at Neogaf claims that Nintendo is going to discontinue the DS Lite web browser. Seeing as you had to pay $29 for a web browser that wasn't even that great, we can understand why. [Amazon via Neogaf via DS Fanboy]
Unconfirmed: Nintendo Discontinues DS Browser?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.