Ultra-Sleek Samsung Yepp YP-P2 Has Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Video Playback

Yes, we got new impressive models from Samsung. And the YP-P2 —the flash-based multimedia player these sexy cyborg ninja killers are carrying— is not bad either: glossy thin design, beautiful interface running on a big touch-screen, iPhone-style home button, music. video, radio, pictures and even Bluetooth, as you will see in the video demostration after the jump.

Looking at the video, the size seems to be similar to the iPhone itself. In fact, it bet people would mistake the YP-P2 with the future iPod 6G. [DAPreview and Akihabara News]