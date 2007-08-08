Ultra Seven Wine Set

Enough wine may feel like it's given you superpowers, but trust us, it has not. However, the Ultra Seven 40th Anniversary Wine Set brings us one step closer to realizing our overconfidence. Once just an ordinary merlot, when packaged with Koji "Ultra Seven" Moritsugu signature stemware it becomes ULTRA SEVEN!! (wine). At $82, the (surprisingly classy) wine set will be the perfect gift for the chic geek when it comes out this September. Just prepare to import it, or make a friend in Japan bring you one back. (*cough* Matt Buchanan, Brian Ashcraft, ok, that's everyone I know *cough*) [altjapan via plasticbamboo]