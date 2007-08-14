Generally we try to be pretty skeptical of R/C cars, what with so many of them being completely worthless, but the Tri-clops is anything but. We got our hands on this little beast earlier today, and it literally attacked us. But we're getting ahead of ourselves, first off it has three arms complete with omni-directional wheels that allow it to strafe back and forth, and there's even a berserker mode which sends the Tri-clops into a frantic spin that terrorized Gizmodo HQ. But that was only the beginning.Suddenly it raised its little helmet and beamed a red laser on us. Confused by what was happening we focused on the bright light, only to be relentlessly pelted by plastic glow-in-the-dark discs. And they weren't just gently trickling out either, the Tri-clops launches them out reaching distances as far as 20-feet. And the fun doesn't run out after 5-10 minutes like R/C cars used to when I was a kid, Tri-clops will go run at full speed for over a half hour. All of this crazy laser-guided R/C destruction will cost you $99.99, look for it this month.
Tyco Tri-clops R/C Car, Gets You In Laser Sight Then Pelts You Mercilessly With Discs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.