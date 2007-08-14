Tyco Tri-clops R/C Car, Gets You In Laser Sight Then Pelts You Mercilessly With Discs

Generally we try to be pretty skeptical of R/C cars, what with so many of them being completely worthless, but the Tri-clops is anything but. We got our hands on this little beast earlier today, and it literally attacked us. But we're getting ahead of ourselves, first off it has three arms complete with omni-directional wheels that allow it to strafe back and forth, and there's even a berserker mode which sends the Tri-clops into a frantic spin that terrorized Gizmodo HQ. But that was only the beginning. Suddenly it raised its little helmet and beamed a red laser on us. Confused by what was happening we focused on the bright light, only to be relentlessly pelted by plastic glow-in-the-dark discs. And they weren't just gently trickling out either, the Tri-clops launches them out reaching distances as far as 20-feet. And the fun doesn't run out after 5-10 minutes like R/C cars used to when I was a kid, Tri-clops will go run at full speed for over a half hour. All of this crazy laser-guided R/C destruction will cost you $99.99, look for it this month.