TV Tetris Brings Tetris Anywhere

You know we've arrived in the future when we have a Tetris game that can be enjoyed just by plugging it into the TV. These TV Tetris controllers allow you to enjoy your second favorite Russian game from the '80s (their roulette game is still #1) with nothing but a Tetris shaped controller and a TV. You can even go mano-a-blocko with your friends by plugging in a second controller into the first. [Epoch via PlasticBamboo]