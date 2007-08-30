Treo 750 users who've been waiting for that Windows Mobile 6 upgrade for a while can finally install this onto your phones. It's recommended for everyone who doesn't use BlackBerry Connect, because Wm6 doesn't support it at this time. If that's you, don't upgrade, because you can't downgrade to WM5 again. [Palm]
Treo 750/750v Gets Windows Mobile 6 Update
