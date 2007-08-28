TrekStor Renames iBeat Blaxx After a Bit of Self-Flagellation

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

p22608iBeatBlaxxmoronplayer.jpgFollowing yesterday's letter to TrekStor, purveyors of the dubiously-monikered iBeat Blaxx MP3 player, we received an email from Gil Szmigiel, Vice President of TrekStor, effecting an immediate name-change to something a little less offensive. See the email after the jump.

Dear Gizmodo,

TrekStor is shocked by the way our new MP3 player's name "TrekStor i.Beat blaxx" is perceived. Of course the word "Beat" is not meant as a verb, but refers to the beats of the music you are listening to. More than 4 years ago, TrekStor introduced the i.Beat MP3 player series that today consists of more than 25 different players - all named individually. "blaxx" was chosen, because the player is designed with an elegant black piano finish.

As a reaction to the bad connotation of the name, TrekStor decided to rename the product "TrekStor blaxx" - effective immediately. We sincerely apologize to everybody whom we offended by the initial name of this product and want to emphasize that TrekStor condemns violence and any form of racism.

Mit freundlichen GrÃ¼ÃŸen, Best regards,

Gil Szmigiel Vice President / CTO

