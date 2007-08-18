Considering that we love Transformers and toys, it's no surprise that we're drooling over these Transformer-themed Bearbricks. The foursome of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Barricade were spotted at this year's Wonder Festival in Tokyo. The specialty toys from Japan come in various themes and colors, and this batch is to commemorate the Transformers Movie. They will be sold in packs of two, with the choice of Optimus Prime/Megatron or Bumblebee/Barricade. Sadly, these are Japan only, selling for 1,890 Yen. [ToysREvil via Hype Beast]
Transformer-Themed Bearbricks Protect The All Spark, Steal Food From Campers
