Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Transformer-Themed Bearbricks Protect The All Spark, Steal Food From Campers

883938754_23b3083334_o.jpgConsidering that we love Transformers and toys, it's no surprise that we're drooling over these Transformer-themed Bearbricks. The foursome of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Barricade were spotted at this year's Wonder Festival in Tokyo. The specialty toys from Japan come in various themes and colors, and this batch is to commemorate the Transformers Movie. They will be sold in packs of two, with the choice of Optimus Prime/Megatron or Bumblebee/Barricade. Sadly, these are Japan only, selling for 1,890 Yen. [ToysREvil via Hype Beast]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles