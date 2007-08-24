Transformers Hand Fans Make You Cooler, But Not With The Ladies

Our colleague over at Prime Diary has hipped us to a pair of Transformers hand fans that serve a purpose while upping your geek-cred. Painted as either Optimus Prime or Megatron, each fan has a removable top revealing a soft fan blade that offers instant cool when you and your Autobots roll out. Judging from the box art, it not only looks like a Japan exclusive, but comes in Ultraman, Spiderman, Batman and Superman flavors as well. More pics can be found at Prime Diary. [Prime Diary]