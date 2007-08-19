Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tranquilizer Necklace; Be Annoying, Get Stabbed

airplane-security-collar.jpgInventor Paolo Valletta would like to relieve you of your right to flying fear-free with what we have called his "Tranquilizer Necklace" concept.

The diagram above displays a design for a deterrent against unruly behaviour during air travel. Essentially, the passenger would be required to wear the collar, which would be controlled remotely. If the said passenger were to shout like a sissy or do anything slightly alarming, the air marshal/steward/stewardess would panic and press the big red button. This would deploy tranquilizers via a syringe, directly into the offender's neck. I am not so keen on being shackled up like a dog every time I get on board a flight. In the bedroom fine...what? I have problems sleeping; tranquilizers would do me a world of good. Also, the dog collar would be great for sex games. Anyway, lets just hope no government body is crazy enough to commission this plastic, remote controlled, tranquilizer toting, human rights infringement. Amnesty international are you listening - human rights infringement we cry! Amnesty international do great work and they are not a joke - I'm sorry. [Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles