The Trackstick II is a small GPS device that logs your position at intervals of 5 seconds to 15 minutes, recording until it's 1MB memory fills up. You can then plug it in to a USB port to see your route on Google Earth. This sounds like fun, until you realize that all you can see is a big, thick, red line between your home and office.It runs on two AAA batteries, which should power the device for up to a week. [Shiny Shiny]
Trackstick II, You is Watching You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.