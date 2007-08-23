Luckey and Luckey make some of the sweetest "playgrounds" I've ever seen, multi-story contraptions with tons of netting and platforms that jut out, allowing the tykes to climb up and around all over the place. They look like some fancy architecture or a sculpture as much as they look like objects for kids to climb on, which is probably why so many of them are built in children's museums. They should make some adult-sized versions; I'm not too old to enjoy a good climb. [Product Page via NotCot]
Towering Luckey Climbers Playgrounds Make Me Wish I Was a Kid Again
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.