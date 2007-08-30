Touchscreen Samsung Door Lock Looks Better Than Most Cellphones

Although normal locks are fine for the 20th century, these Samsung touchscreen door locks show that you're a man that doesn't settle for last year's technology. These locks, which come in black and silver for $180 (170,000 Won), have a Samsung phone-esque touchpad for easy number entry, plus aluminum alloy and tempered glass for that extra bit of style. If we ever have anything worth protecting, we'd use one of these padlocks to do it. [AVING via Korean Gadgets via Coolest Gadgets]