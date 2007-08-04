Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Toto's Neorest Hybrid Toilet is World's Most Efficient

neorest_hybrid.jpgYou remember Toto, don't you? Not the dog but the toilet company in Japan that makes those Neorest toilets with the "washlet" under the lid. Now it's taken that butt-spraying goodness a step further with its Neorest Hybrid Series toilets, which use less water than any other, just 5.5 liters (1.45 gallons) per flush. It's also jumping into a new hatbox-shaped design that mimics Kohler's "Purist" hatbox toilet (1.6 gallons per flush) that's been available for a couple of years.

Toto has been in a competition with Matsushita in Japan to make the most efficient toilet, where Matsushita had a 5.7 liter-per-flush toilet released late last year, but now Toto roars back with this Neorest Hybrid Series. The company didn't announce pricing just yet, but if this one is in line with Toto's other Neorest toilets, it will probably start around $4000. [Far East Gizmos]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles