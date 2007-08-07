Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Microsoft Releases Another Halo Zune, Only for Military Personnel

halozune.jpgBeing a soldier isn't an easy job. If you aren't being shot at in hostile territory, you're doing lots of pushups and getting haircuts. At least that's what movies have lead me to believe. Well, Microsoft wants to give something back to our servicemen and women, which is why they're releasing an exclusive Halo Zune for military personnel. But wait, Microsoft is giving these to the troops for free, right? Well, not exactly.

They're giving 300 of them to a group of soldiers leaving for active duty today, with the rest of them being available for sale exclusively at "military retail stores." The Zunes will be brown with fancy Halo artwork and will come pre-loaded with artwork, trailers, and music from all three Halo games. No word on whether or not this Military exclusive will sell to soldiers for any cheaper than the standard pricepoint of $250.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles